Yannick Bolasie delighted to have left Everton

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has admitted that he is loving life at Anderlecht.
The player revealed to Daily Mirror that he made the right choice when he decided to leave Everton in January.
“I have been playing football with a smile and I think that is showing on the field. I definitely made the right decision,” Bolasie said.
“It was a bold move and a different challenge but it has worked out well for me so far. I knew I could play attacking football with some very decent technical players at a big club in Belgium.”
Bolasie has been playing regularly for the Belgian side and he has regained some of his form as well. He has scored 4 goals in 7 league games for his new side.
He will be hoping to continue with regular football at his new club and it will be interesting to see if the move is made permanent at the end of this season.
The 29-year-old joined Everton back in 2016 but injuries prevented him from making the desired impact.
Back then, the Toffees paid a sum of £28 million for the player.
Everton will know that they won’t be able to recoup that money and therefore they should just cut their losses and get rid of the player on a permanent basis at the end of this season.