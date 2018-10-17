Yacine Brahimi would be perfect for West Ham

West Ham were close to signing Yacine Brahimi in the summer transfer window. According to Sky Sports, they even agreed a fee with FC Porto but failed to come to terms with the player himself.
The 28-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, is out of contract at the end of the season, and so could be available on a cut price deal in January.
Brahimi inspired Porto to their first league title triumph in five years last season. He scored nine goals, and further set up seven for others. According to Noticias ao Minuto, West Ham will reignite their interest in signing the skilful winger in the January transfer window.
Manuel Pellegrini must not hesitate to sign him this time around. The Algerian is a highly talented player and would add significant quality to the side. West Ham have a wealth of attacking talents, but it is up to Pellegrini now to accommodate him in the side.
The Hammers boss could sell Michail Antonio to Crystal Palace, and free up the space for a new arrival.