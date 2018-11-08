Yacine Brahimi would be a smart signing for Everton

According to reports (Liverpool Echo live blog), Everton are interested in signing Yacine Brahimi from Porto in the January transfer window.
The Algerian winger has been playing for Porto since 2014, and has been a key player for them. He is arguably one of their best players, but he could be on the move in January.
The 28-year-old is expected to leave Porto in January having failed to agree a new contract with the Estadio do Dragao club.
Brahimi’s contract expires at the end of the season, and Porto could sell him now (for around £5m) rather than lose him for nothing in the summer. It means, Everton can land him on a bargain deal.
Usually playing on the left, Brahimi is versatile enough to play in all three positions across the midfield.
He has a wealth of international experience, and would be an excellent signing for Everton if Marco Silva can land him at a cut-price deal.
Although Silva has bolstered the attacking midfield areas, Brahimi would add a different quality to the side. With him, Everton will have a great attacking set up, and his goal scoring ability means it will ease the burden of Richarlison as well.