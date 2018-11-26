Xherdan Shaqiri said “No” to Evertonian who asked him to join club during his Stoke City days

Everton travel to Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool in the first Merseyside Derby of the season, and given the huge improvements both sides have overseen of recent, a tough match is expected to go down between both eternal rivals.
The Reds are yet to lose in 13 Premier League games this season, while the Blues have lost thrice.
11 points separate both sides in the table, and weekend’s game could go a long way to hugely motivate whosoever wins ahead of the long campaign.
Liverpool summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri can’t wait to play his first-ever derby, but he might have been lining up for the Toffees had the wish of the only Evertonian he knows come to pass.
The Switzerland international left Stoke City for Anfield ahead of the season following the Potters’ relegation to the Championship, but a couple of sides were interested in his signature before he linked up with Jurgen Klopp’s side.
“It’s my first derby so it’s going to be very special. I want to see and to feel the atmospheres in these derbies. I’m looking forward to it,” Shaqiri told Echo.
“I know just one Evertonian. He said to me when I was at Stoke: ‘You have to come to Everton.’ I said: ‘No!’”
The 27-year-old has registered two goals and assists in nine league appearances thus far for Liverpool, but Everton aren’t doing bad themselves either.
The Goodison Park outfit brought in Richarlison from Watford, and the Brazil international has since registered six goals in 11 league games.
Both players are expected to play huge roles when the Merseysiders clash in the coming days, and should Everton come out tops, Shaqiri’s Evertonian friend won’t mind that he joined Liverpool instead of the Blues.