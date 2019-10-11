Xabi Alonso predicts trophy success for Rangers

Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers are top of the Scottish Premiership table after eight games.
Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has said that Rangers will achieve success under their boss Steven Gerrard.
Alonso, who won two Champions League titles in his career including once with Gerrard at Liverpool, has showered praise on the Gers boss.
The Spanish midfielder says that Gerrard is a winner and his attributes as a player set him up on the path for his managerial success.
He firmly believes that under Gerrard, silverware could be right around the corner.
As quoted by The Daily Record, Alonso said: “He was such a humble guy, such a friendly guy, you could rely on him on and off the pitch – and the Rangers players are fortunate to have that.
“He is interested in making the people he works with better players and if they want to improve there is nobody better to learn from.
“I am sure trophies are just around the corner for Rangers now Stevie is there. I am sure he is going to achieve special things at Rangers.
“Stevie was not a normal player and he will not be a normal coach. He is a winner and will be a winner as a coach.”
Gerrard has transformed Rangers
There is no doubt that Gerrard has made a huge impact at Rangers. Last season, they might have dropped off the pace towards the end, but they showed great signs of progress and fighting spirit under him.
This season, Rangers have been very impressive right from the onset. Despite suffering a defeat in the Old Firm derby, Rangers have kept the high spirits going, and find themselves top of the league table, two points ahead of Celtic.
Rangers will love that Alonso has tipped Gerrard to finally deliver major honours at Ibrox. There’s real hope amongst supporters that they can successfully mount a challenge for the title, and even win it as well.