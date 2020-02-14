Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Wow!’, ‘Unbelievable’ – some fans can’t believe what has happened to Manchester City tonight

‘Wow!’, ‘Unbelievable’ – some fans can’t believe what has happened to Manchester City tonight

14 February, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester City, UEFA Champions League

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!

Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for two seasons by UEFA, the governing body confirmed.

The Sky Blues have been accused of committing ‘serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue’ between 2012 and 2016.

City also failed to co-operate when probed by the independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body. Pep Guardiola’s side will be banned from the Champions League in 2020/21 & 2021/22 and have a fine of £25m to pay.

City do have the right to appeal, but it remains to be seen if they’re successful. The fact they failed to cooperate with the investigation suggests they may not evidence to disprove the accusations levelled at them by UEFA.

It’s not the first time they’ve fallen foul of UEFA’s financial regulations and been sanctioned either. Back in 2014, the Sky Blues were fined £49m and given a transfer cap after falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

If this latest charge is upheld, it could lead to an exodus at Man City. Pep Guardiola pursuit of winning the Champions League will rest on this season alone while many players may not want to stay without having top European football.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

James Tavernier says Rangers players have let down Steven Gerrard
Steve Bruce wants Newcastle to renew Andy Carroll's deal

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.