‘Wow!’, ‘Unbelievable’ – some fans can’t believe what has happened to Manchester City tonight

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for two seasons by UEFA, the governing body confirmed.
The Sky Blues have been accused of committing ‘serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue’ between 2012 and 2016.
City also failed to co-operate when probed by the independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body. Pep Guardiola’s side will be banned from the Champions League in 2020/21 & 2021/22 and have a fine of £25m to pay.
WOW!
— Kyle Dobyns (@DobynsKyle) February 14, 2020
What a season for Manchester City. Unbelievable.
— Matt (@FalseFMatt) February 14, 2020
If this actually plays out over the full two years, city will be in serious trouble.
— Ben🕊 (@RealBenGill) February 14, 2020
They reap what they sow. Don't do the crime if you don't want to do the time.
— David (@CountKeita) February 14, 2020
— Gohar Shah (@gohar_shah) February 14, 2020
City do have the right to appeal, but it remains to be seen if they’re successful. The fact they failed to cooperate with the investigation suggests they may not evidence to disprove the accusations levelled at them by UEFA.
It’s not the first time they’ve fallen foul of UEFA’s financial regulations and been sanctioned either. Back in 2014, the Sky Blues were fined £49m and given a transfer cap after falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.
If this latest charge is upheld, it could lead to an exodus at Man City. Pep Guardiola pursuit of winning the Champions League will rest on this season alone while many players may not want to stay without having top European football.
Stats from Transfermarkt.