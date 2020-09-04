Wolves willing to sign Faouzi Ghoulam this summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a move for the Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam.

Napoli are looking to cash in on the 29-year-old defender this summer and his agent Jorge Mendes is working on a transfer for his client.





According to reports (h/t sportwitness), the Premier League side are willing to sign the Algerian left-back and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Napoli in the coming weeks.

The Italian side have a reputation of being hard to negotiate with and Wolves will have to pay the asking price if they want to sign Ghoulam this summer.

The experienced left-back could prove to be a quality addition to Nuno’s defence next season. He will improve the team defensively and add some much-needed depth to the side.

The Premier League side have recently sold Matt Doherty to Tottenham. Spanish full-back Jonny is injured for the foreseeable future and Ghoulam could be his replacement when the new Premier League season begins.

The 29-year-old has the experience and the ability to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact in the Premier League next season.

If he is available for a reasonable fee this summer, Wolverhampton Wanderers should do everything in their power to get the deal over the line.