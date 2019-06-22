Wolves want to sign Lucas Tousart

Wolves are interested in the French midfielder Lucas Tousart.
According to a report from Calciomercato (report translated by SportWitness), the Premier League outfit are keen on the defensive midfielder this summer.
Tousart is highly rated in France and he could prove to be a quality addition for Wolves.
Neves and Moutinho have proven to be a successful midfield pairing for Nuno so far and adding Tousart could complete a very good midfield trio.
He will add a defensive shield and allow the likes of Neves and Moutinho to dominate and influence games with more freedom.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Lyon now.
The French club are under no pressure to sell and Wolves might have to pay a premium in order to sign Tousart.
They certainly have the financial means to pull this off and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
The player would need convincing as well. Lyon are a bigger club in Europe than Wolves and he is already a regular starter for them.
The 22-year-old has no reason to leave his comfort zone and sign for Wolves this summer.