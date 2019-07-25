Wolves want Moise Kean

Wolves are interested in signing the Juventus striker Moise Kean this summer.
The player has been linked with a move away from the club and Everton are thought to be keen as well.
According to a report from Tuttosport (translated by Sportwitness), Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is set to arrive in England this week for talks regarding Perin and Kean.
Both players have been linked with English clubs in the recent weeks.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves make an offer for the striker in the coming days. Kean is a world-class talent and it would be a tremendous coup if they manage to sign him.
The Juventus striker needs to secure a move away from the Italian champions in order to play more often and a move to Wolves could be ideal.
He could partner Raul Jimenez in attack next season.
Nuno will be able to provide him with the ideal platform for growth. The move makes sense for all parties involved.
Juventus could use the cash as well. They have just spent a lot of money on De Ligt and they are thought to be looking at other players as well.
Wolves have the finances to pull this off and they should dedicate every resource to get the deal over the line.