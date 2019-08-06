Wolves very close to signing Mario Lemina

Wolves are interested in signing the Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina this summer.
According to the reliable French Journalist Manu Lonjon, the Premier League side are now closing in on the player.
Apparently, the transfer is in its final stage and Lemina is ‘very close’ to joining Nuno’s side.
Mario Lemina ( Southampton) trés proche de s’engager avec Wolverhampton… Dernière ligne droite.
Wolves needed to improve their midfield this summer and Lemina would be a solid addition. The Southampton ace can be inconsistent but he is very good on his day.
He is still relatively young (25-years-old) and Nuno can coach him into a better player.
Lemina will add drive, flair and presence to the Wolves midfield. The Molineux outfit needed someone like him alongside Neves and Moutinho.
The Portuguese duo cannot carry the ball forward as well as Lemina and his arrival will add a new dimension to Wolves’ game.
Furthermore, Wolves needed a deeper squad heading into the new season. They will play in the Europa League and Nuno needs quality players in order to rotate after the midweek games.
The likes of Cutrone, Vallejo and Lemina should prove to be very useful next season.
Lemina has already proven himself in England and he will be hoping to make an immediate impact once the transfer goes through.