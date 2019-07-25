Wolves submit offer for Patrick Cutrone

Wolves are looking to sign Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan this summer.
According to a report from Calciomercato (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side have now submitted an offer of around €18m (£16m) plus €3m in add ons for the striker.
Cutrone is not a key part of AC Milan’s first-team plans and it is better for him to leave the club.
Wolves can provide him with more first-team action and Nuno could bring out the best in him.
The Premier League side need another reliable striker heading into the new season and Cutrone would be the ideal back up for Raul Jimenez.
Wolves will be playing in the Europa League next season and Nuno will need more options at his disposal. He cannot afford to field Jimenez every week.
Cutrone has the talent to shine in England and it will be interesting to see if Wolves manage to convince him.
AC Milan have not accepted the offer yet and they are thought to be holding out for €25-30m.
Wolves certainly have the finances to pull this off and they should do everything they can to get the deal over the line.
Cutrone is very talented and still quite young. He could turn into a really smart investment in the long run.