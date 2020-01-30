Wolves submit offer for Edmond Tapsoba

Wolves are thought to be keen on the Vitória Guimarães defender Edmond Tapsoba.
According to O Jogo (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side have tabled an offer for the player in the region of €20m.
Apparently, Leicester City are keen on the player as well and they have submitted a similar bid.
It will be interesting to see where Tapsoba ends up eventually.
Wolves’ interest in signing a defender is hardly surprising. It is one area where they can improve.
Wolves have a very impressive midfield and attack. If they can tighten up at the back, they could go onto the next level and challenge for Champions League football.
Tapsoba is a ball-playing defender who will help Wolves build from the back. Furthermore, he is an aerial threat and he will add a new dimension to Wolves’ attack during set-pieces.
The 20-year-old has five goals and two assists to his name this season.
He could form an impressive partnership at the back alongside Coady and Boly.
Wolves should be able to tempt the player to join if Vitoria agree to sell. The lure of Premier League football is hard to turn down. Furthermore, Wolves have an ambitious project and a top-class manager managing them.