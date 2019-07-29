Wolves submit bid for Ruben Dias

Wolves are interested in signing the Benfica defender Ruben Dias this summer.
According to a report from O Jogo (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side have now submitted an offer for the player.
Dias is one of the most talented young defenders around Europe and it would be quite a coup if Wolves manage to pull it off.
Nuno’s side are in desperate need of defensive additions and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality centre back before the window closes.
Wolves certainly have the finances to make the moves.
However, Benfica are under no pressure to sell their key players and Wolves will have to pay well over the odds to sign Ruben Dias this summer.
The Portuguese side have already sold Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid this summer and they will want to keep the rest of their key players at the club now.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.
The report doesn’t mention how much Wolves have offered for the player. Dias has a €66m release clause and it would be very surprising to see Benfica accept anything less for him right now.