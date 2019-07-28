Wolves submit bid for Gedson Fernandes

Wolves are interested in signing the Benfica central midfielder Gedson Fernandes this summer.
According to a report from Record (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League club have now submitted a €35m (£31.5m) bid for the player.
However, Benfica do not think that it is sufficient for a player of his qualities.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can agree on a deal with the Portuguese outfit in the coming weeks. Gedson is very highly rated in Portugal and he can be a solid long term addition to Nuno’s side.
The player has a €120m release clause and none of his suitors will pay that much for him anytime soon. Therefore, in order for the move to happen, Benfica will have to reduce their asking price.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
The Portuguese outfit are under no pressure to sell any of their players after having sold Joao Felix earlier this summer.
Wolves might have to pay over the odds to secure his services this summer.
They certainly have the finances to make a marquee addition to their squad, but Nuno is better off focusing on the other areas of his squad.
Wolves are in desperate need of quality forwards and defenders at this moment.