Wolves submit bid for Diego Llorente

Wolves are looking to bring in a defender before the window closes and they have been linked with a move for Diego Llorente now.
According to Mundo Deportivo (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side have submitted a €25m bid for the defender.
However, Real Sociedad have decided to turn it down. The player has a contract until 2022 and the La Liga club are holding out for a fee of around €40m.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves return with an improved offer for the player.
Nuno needs to improve his centre back options before the window closes and Wolves have been linked with a move for Rugani as well.
Llorente could prove to be a quality addition for Wolves if they manage to pull it off.
They have the finances to make the move happen and it will be interesting to see if Nuno is willing to splash the cash now.
Llorente can play as a defensive midfielder as well and his versatility will be a bonus for Wolves during injuries and rotation.
The 25-year-old has the talent to succeed in English football and Wolves should do everything in their power to get the deal across the line.