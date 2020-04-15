Wolves submit bid for Aurelio Buta

Wolves are interested in signing the Antwerp defender Aurelio Buta.
According to Fotospor (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League club have already submitted a €5m bid for the player.
Watford have made an offer as well and they are keen on the defender.
However, both offers have been turned down and it will be interesting to see if Wolves return with a better offer.
Buta would be a wise addition to Nuno’s squad. He needs to add more depth to his full back positions and Buta would be a good option for a reasonable price.
The 23-year-old right back could fight with Doherty for the starting berth now and then eventually replace him as the club’s starter.
Competition for places will only help the players improve.
Wolves have the finances to return with a better offer and seal the transfer. It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks.
Buta is likely to be tempted if Wolves come calling again. The Premier League side would give him the chance to play in the Premier League and in the European competitions as well.
Furthermore, their contract offer is likely to be more attractive than the one he has at Antwerp.