Wolves submit £30m bid for Daniele Rugani

Wolves are interested in signing the Juventus defender Daniele Rugani this summer.
According to The Times, they have now submitted a £30m bid for the centre back.
Arsenal are interested in the player as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
Rugani is extremely talented and he would be a superb signing for both clubs. It would be quite a coup for Wolves if they manage to pull off his signing.
The 25-year-old would improve their defence immensely next season.
Nuno’s side were quite mediocre at the back last year and they will have to improve on that front before the new season begins.
Wolves will play European football and they cannot afford to go into those games with a poor defence.
Rugani has the potential to develop into a top-class centre back and Wolves could help him fulfill that potential.
He is unlikely to play every week for Juventus just yet. A move to Wolves might be ideal for his career right now.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves manage to secure an agreement before the window closes.
They have already signed Vallejo on loan and Rugani would improve their back four further.