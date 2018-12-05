Wolves stun Chelsea after coming from behind

Wolves fans are on cloud nine right now, after Wanderers pulled off a memorable victory against Maurizio Sarri’s Blues this evening.
First half
The evening started with the game lacking any spark as both teams looked to get a foothold on proceedings.
It was Chelsea that struck first as Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s long-range effort deflected off the head of Connor Coady, and wrong footed Wolves keeper Rui Patricio. One for the dubious goals panel to decide on who it is awarded to.
The Portuguese veteran was called into action again, tipping over a curling effort from Willian. The Blues continued to apply the pressure, as Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante both went close. Ultimately though, they had to settle going in at the break a goal to the good.
Second half
After the interval, the game started in similar vein to the first. Chelsea appeared to be coasting, whilst Wolves continued to forage forward in the hope of an equaliser.
Just before the hour mark Molineux erupted as Wolves found an equaliser. Raul Jimenez found the back of the net with a low strike after a fabulous run from Morgan Gibbs-White.
The Blues were rocked, and four minutes later fell behind. Diogo Jota finished off Matt Doherty’s cross as Maurizio Sarri looked on in disbelief.
Chelsea looked for a way back into the game with Sarri taking off the hapless Alvaro Morata. Unfortunately, his replacement, Olivier Giroud also made little impact.
A late Cesc Fabregas effort went wide as Chelsea struggled to assert any pressure late in the game. Soon after the final whistle blew as Wolves completed a memorable comeback to clinch the match 2-1. It also condemned Chelsea to their second defeat of the season.
Manager reaction
Both managers spoke to BBC Sport following the game. Wolves Nuno Espirito Santo was full of praise for his men following the victory, but aired on the side of caution. The Wolves boss said:
I think it was a very good performance. In the first half, the organisation and staying in the game was important.
“In the second half, we showed desire to go in front. I think it was fantastic work from the boys. The only way to play these teams is you have to run more than them and when you have your chances take them.
“This doesn’t mean all the problems are solved. It means we have to maintain these standards.”
Maurizio Sarri was perplexed by his team’s lack of reaction. The Italian said:
“We played very well. After the goal, it was an accident because we were in full control of the match. We were suddenly a different team, I don’t know why. I am really very worried, not for the result but for the fact we didn’t respond to the first goal”
Moving on
Wolves fans celebrated a famous victory with Molineux bouncing. They will now look forward with hope and belief that they can climb the table, and maybe challenge for a coveted European spot.
For Chelsea, this was another wake-up call. Following the defeat to Tottenham, it was obvious something had to change. Sarri-ball has it’s entertainment value, but without a top-class goal poacher, Chelsea lack the ability to be title challengers.