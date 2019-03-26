Wolves striker Raul Jimenez’s father makes transfer admission

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the leading position to sign Raul Jimenez permanently but there are other clubs interested, according to the striker’s father.
Wolves signed Jimenez on loan from Benfica during the summer transfer window, and they want to sign him permanently after an impressive season in the Premier League.
According to reports from the Birmingham Live, Wolves will have to shell out £33m to sign Jimenez permanently. The player’s father has claimed that there are two or three Premier League clubs who could look to hijack the transfer.
The Mexico international has been in tremendous form this season, having scored 15 goals and providing six assists for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.
He has proved to be one of the best signings of the season, and is very important for their push for Europe. However, it is equally important to sign him up on a permanent deal.
Jimenez has peak years ahead of him, and if Wolves can convince him to sign a long term deal, it would be a great piece of transfer business for the club. With other clubs sniffing around, they better arrange a deal quickly.