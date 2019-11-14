Wolves should look to sign Xhaka

Wolves should look to make a move for Granit Xhaka when the transfer window opens in January.
The Swiss midfielder has had a rough start to the season and his future at Arsenal looks unclear.
Xhaka had a falling out with the Arsenal fans recently after they booed him off the pitch.
Perhaps a fresh start at a new club would be ideal for the player.
A move to Wolves wouls be very interesting.
Nuno could use someone like Xhaka alongside Neves. Moutinho is on the decline and they will need a new partner for Neves soon.
Wolves can certainly afford him. Also, they are an ambitious club and that might convince Xhaka as well.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves make their move for the player anytime soon.
There is no doubt that Xhaka is a good player and he could make a big difference to Wolves’ midfield.
He will add presence and drive to Wolves’ midfield if he joins them.
Wolves must make the most of his current problem at Arsenal and tempt him to leave the Gunners in January.
It could prove to be a masterstroke from Nuno.