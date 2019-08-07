Wolves set to sign Mario Lemina from Southampton

Wolves are expected to sign Mario Lemina from Southampton this summer.
According to a report from Soccerlink (translated by Sportwitness), the two clubs are in the final stages of negotiations.
Wolves will sign the player on loan with an option to sign him permanently for a fee of around £19m. Wolves will also pay an initial loan fee of around £1m.
Lemina has been linked with a move away from Saints for a while now and it will be interesting to see if Wolves manage to get the deal over the line.
They need a box-to-box midfielder like him in their side. Neves and Moutinho have been fantastic for Nuno but they are not ball carriers.
Lemina will help drive the side forward and he will add flair and creativity to the side.
On paper, this looks like a really good piece of business for Wolves. They need a deeper squad to cope with Europa League football.
They have already added to the attack and the defence with the signings of Cutrone and Vallejo.
Lemina would wrap up an impressive window for them this summer.
The 25-year-old has already proven himself in the Premier League with Southampton and he will be looking to make his mark with Wolves now.