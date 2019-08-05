Wolves set to bid for Franck Kessie

Wolves are interested in signing Franck Kessie from AC Milan this summer.
According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (via sempremilan), the Premier League club are set to submit a sizeable offer for the 22-year-old midfielder.
Apparently, the bid will be over €20m (£18.5m).
Kessie is a quality young player and he would be a good addition to the Wolves side.
If Nuno manages to pull this off, they will have had an impressive transfer window. Wolves have made additions in the right areas so far.
They have improved their defence and attack with the additions of Vallejo and Cutrone.
They need to bring in a good central midfielder now. Neves and Moutinho cannot play every single game.
Also, Wolves will have to play a lot more games next season due to their involvement in the Europa League. They will need a deeper squad.
Kessie has the talent and the physique to succeed in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see what happens when the offer arrives.
Milan are in need of money and they might decide to sanction the sale if the offer is tempting.
Wolves have the resources to pull this off but they have very little time left and they need to move quickly now.