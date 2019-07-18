Wolves set to battle it out with Porto and Flameno for Carlos Vinicius

Wolves will have to battle it out with the likes of Porto and Flamengo if they want to sign Carlos Vinicius this summer.
According to the Brazilian outlet Boainformacao, all three clubs want to sign the Napoli striker.
The player is thought to be valued at €10m (£9m) and Wolves should be able to afford that.
Nuno needs to add more depth to his striking department and Vinicius could be the ideal back up for Jimenez next season.
The Napoli striker was on loan at Rio Ave and Monaco last season and he managed to score a combined total of 14 goals.
Wolves could certainly use someone like him in their side. With the Europa League to deal with, Wolves will have more games and they will need a bigger squad.
Jimenez might not be fresh for every game and Nuno will have to bring in another goalscorer. The likes of Jota are not capable of leading the line and Vinicius could solve that problem.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
There is no doubt that Wolves can outmuscle Porto and Flamengo financially. They can also offer the player European football and a competitive league.