Wolves set asking price for Ruben Neves

Wolves have set an asking price for their midfield star Ruben Neves.
According to The Times, the newly promoted outfit will consider selling their key player for a fee in the region of £110m.
The Portuguese international joined Wolves from FC Porto for a then club-record €16m (currently £14.4m) in July 2017. Neves has been sensational for the Molineux outfit so far and he was instrumental to their title win last season.
The former Porto midfielder has not looked out of place in the Premier League so far and his performances have caught the eye of top clubs like Manchester City.
The report from The Times claims that any club looking to sign him will have to break the Premier League transfer record (Paul Pogba to Manchester United).
There is no doubt that Neves is a world-class talent and he could develop into a superstar in the future. However, that is a steep price for someone who is yet to prove himself in the Champions League or at the international stage.
It will be interesting to see whether his suitors make a move for him in the summer. If the player decides to force a move, it could convince Wolves to lower their asking price.
Neves is crucial to Wolves’ play and losing him would be a devastating blow. The Molineux outfit are under no financial strain and therefore they should look to hold on to him at all costs for the foreseeable future.