Wolves reportedly eyeing double swoop for Alberto Moleiro and Ale Garcia

Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to sign Las Palmas youth duo Alberto Moleiro and Ale Garcia this summer according to a report from La Provincia.

Bruno Lage is desperately trying to bolster his ranks at Molineux this summer.

Wolves have a talented group of players but Lage seems intent of building for the future.

The Black Country outfit have just been linked with a very exciting swoop for two young talents.

Wolves want Las Palmas duo Moleiro and Garcia

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old are on Wolves’ radar according to a report from La Provincia.

The young Spanish duo are completely unproven at the highest level. They are supremely talented, however.

Moleiro is an attacking midfielder whilst Garcia operates on the right wing.

La Provincia reckon that Wolves already have a ‘pre-agreement’ in place to bring both players to Molineux this summer.

Moleiro is probably the best player out of the two and has been likened to Barcelona ace Pedri.

The teenager has also been described as a ‘jewell’ by La Provincia.

Whilst a fee has not been mentioned for the two players, the Spanish newspaper describe the duo as ‘juicy assets’ for Las Palmas.

They are clearly players with great potential but they probably won’t have much of an impact at senior level for quite some time yet.

