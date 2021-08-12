Wolves reportedly contact agents of Roma ace Amadou Diawara

Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to sign Amadou Diawara and have approached the Roma ace’s representatives, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (print edition August 12, page 12).

The problem for the Black Country outfit is that the 24-year-old isn’t too keen on a move to Molineux.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage will be keen to bolster his central midfield ranks this summer.

Joao Moutinho is set to turn 35 next month, while Ruben Neves has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Lage needs to add more energy, dynamism and tenacity to his engine room.

Wolves chasing Diawara

Gazzetta dello Sport reckon that Lage is very keen to bring the 12-capped Guinea to Molineux this summer.

However, the Roma midfielder isn’t too keen on joining Wolves.

In 18 league games for the Serie A outfit last season, the Guinean averaged 0.7 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per game.

He also averaged 25.9 passes per match with a massively impressive completion rate of 89.7 % (WhoScored).

Diawara could be available for around £14 million this summer, according to Siamo La Roma.

That seems like decent value.

The Roma ace would be a very solid addition to Lage’s squad at Wolves.

Stats obtained via WhoScored.

