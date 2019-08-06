Wolves remain keen on Wallace

Wolves remain interested in signing the Brazilian defender Wallace this summer.
According to a report from Il Tempo (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League club have turned their attentions towards the 24-year-old now.
However, work permit issues could complicate the transfer. Wolves might have to pay over the odds (a higher fee and more wages) to secure his signature.
Wallace does not meet the criteria for the work permit and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.
Wolves could use another defender and Wallace would be a good addition. Apparently, Mendes wants the player to move to Molineux.
The 24-year-old Brazilian is not a key player for Lazio and he will be allowed to move on this summer. Wolves have the finances to make the move happen but external factors could influence the transfer in the end.
With just a few days left in the window, Wolves will have to make a decision and move quickly if they want to sign the player.
Wallace will add depth to Nuno’s back four and he could be an upgrade on the likes of Bennett next season.
Wolves will need a deeper squad to deal with European football next year and signings like Wallace would allow Nuno to rotate more and keep his key players fresh.