Wolves remain keen on Patrick Cutrone

Wolves have been linked with a move for the AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone for a while now.
According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League club remain keen on the attacker and Molineux could be his home next season.
The 21-year-old is not a key player for Milan and a move might be the best for his career. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.
Wolves have just one recognised striker in Jimenez and they could certainly use another in Cutrone.
The highly talented forward will get more game time at Wolves and that can only aid his development as a footballer.
If he manages to perform consistently for Wolves, he will get his chance to secure a big move in the future. Cutrone is only 21 and the move to Wolves makes a lot of sense for him.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can get the deal over the line now.
They need to add more depth to their attack in order to cope with the excess amount of games next season. Wolves will have to play in the Europa League along with the domestic competitions.