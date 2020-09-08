Wolves remain keen on Jean-Clair Todibo

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing the Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

The 20-year-old defender was on loan at Schalke last season and he managed to impress in the Bundesliga.





The player has been linked with a permanent move away from the Spanish outfit and it will be interesting to see if Wolves manage to sign him this summer.

The player is thought to be valued at €20 million (£18m) and a club with Wolves’ resources should be able to afford him.

According to reports (h/t sportwitness), the young defender is not a key part of Ronald Koeman’s first-team plans next season and he will be allowed to leave if the asking price is met.

There is no doubt that Wolves need to strengthen at the back this summer and Todibo could prove to be a useful option for them. They have already sold Doherty to Spurs and Jonny will miss the start of the season with an injury.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the Todibo transfer over the line in the coming weeks.

A quality manager like Nuno could help the young Frenchman develop and fulfil his potential at Molineux over the next few years.