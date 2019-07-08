Wolves remain keen on Edson Alvarez

Wolves remain keen on signing the Mexico defender Edson Alvarez this summer.
According to a report from De Telegraaf (translated by Sportwitness), the young centre back is a target for Crystal Palace, West Ham and Ajax as well.
The report claims that Wolves sent a club official to the US in order to explore a potential deal for the player.
Alvarez has been playing in the Gold Cup with Mexico this summer.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can secure an agreement with Club America for the player. They certainly have the resources to pull this off and the report claims that the player will be sold to the highest bidder.
Nuno must look to improve his back four before the start of the season and Alvarez would be ideal. The ball-playing defender can play as a defensive midfielder as well.
He could be the ideal partner for Boly/Coady next season.
Wolves have European football next season and they should be able to tempt the player to join them. Agreeing on a fee with Club America is the crucial part now.
Alvarez is a mercurial talent and he could develop into a top-class defender in future. Wolves could really save themselves a fortune by investing in him now.