Wolves remain interested in signing Axel Disasi

Wolves are interested in signing the Reims defender Axel Disasi this summer.

As per L’Equipe (via Jeremy Smith), Southampton are also keen on the player but Arsenal’s interest has gone cold.





This will come as a boost to Wolves who will now fancy their chances of signing the player.

Arsenal are a big club and their involvement could have complicated matters for the Molineux outfit. Meanwhile, Saints are not major competition for Wolves financially.

Wolves have more resources and they have a better side as well. They might be able to offer Disasi European football next season.

Whereas, Southampton are still fighting for their survival in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see where Disasi ends up this summer. He could prove to be a quality addition to Nuno’s backline.

Wolves need to improve defensively in order to challenge for the top four consistently. Bringing in a player of Disasi’s calibre would certainly improve them.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is a solid defender who has done well in Ligue 1 this season. He is good at reading the game and his concentration levels are impressive as well.

Furthermore, he has the physical tools to adjust to English football.