Wolves receive massive boost ahead of Leicester clash – Adama Traore fit to play

Wolverhampton have received a major boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Leicester City this week as Adama Traore was declared fit for the game.
The 22-year-old joined in the summer from Middlesbrough for a reported fee of £18 million, and in the process became the club’s most expensive signing till date.
Traore was out injured and didn’t feature in the opening match against Everton. However, he has recovered from a dislocated shoulder suffered 10 days before he made the move to Wolves.
Nuno Espirito Santo, the Wolves boss, has revealed during the pre-match press conference that Traore is available for Leicester clash after he trained for a week.
“He’s available for tomorrow,” Nuno said, as quoted by Express and Star.
“Adama joined us late, he came with an injury in his shoulder. He was two weeks out, he started training and is adapting and getting better.”
Traore is a live-wire in the field, and brings energy and creativity from the flanks. He scored five goals and registered 13 assists in all competitions for Boro, and Nuno will be hoping a similar kind of return from him this season as well.
Known for his blistering pace and power, Traore will add a different dimension to Wolves’ attack this season. His return to the squad is a massive boost for Wolves as they seek their first victory in the Premier League.