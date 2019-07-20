Wolves receive boost in their pursuit of Wallace

Wolves have been linked with the Brazilian defender Wallace for a while now.
According to a report from Corriere dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the Italian club are prepared to sell the player and they have given Jorge Mendes the power to sort out his transfer.
Wolves have a great relationship with Mendes and it will be interesting to see if he helps them seal the deal now.
Wallace could prove to be a good addition to Nuno’s defence next season.
Wolves did well in the Premier League last year but their defensive performances were mediocre. If they want to progress as a club and do well in European football, they will have to address those weaknesses.
Boly and Coady are the only reliable defenders at the club and Nuno must look to bring someone else in.
Wallace has a lot of potential and he could develop into a key player for Wolves with the right guidance.
The 24-year-old is yet to reach his peak and this is the ideal time to sign him. His stock seems low and Lazio are likely to sanction the sale for a reasonable fee.
The report from Corriere dello Sport adds that Lazio value the player at €5m. It could prove to be a massive bargain for Wolves in today’s market.
Meanwhile, the player has started to follow Wolves on Instagram as well and that has added to the speculations.