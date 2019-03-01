Wolves ready to move for Joao Felix

Wolves are ready to move for the highly talented Joao Felix in the summer.
The Benfica midfielder is one of the most talented players in Europe right now and his performances have attracted a lot of attention in the recent weeks.
Dean Jones from Bleacher Report claims that Wolves are hopeful of striking a deal for the prodigious young talent with the help of Jorge Mendes.
He said on Twitter: “Wolves are going to work hard to sign Joao Felix from Benfica. He has a huge release clause but there is hope that with Jorge Mendes involved, something can be negotiated. Would be another major statement if they pull it off, as Champions League clubs also want him”.
The Portuguese super-agent has helped them sign players like Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho so far.
Felix has a massive release clause and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League side are willing to pay up. Wolves certainly have the resources to make a big move.
However, Felix will have better teams after him in the summer and it will be interesting to see what he wants.
Signing Felix would send out a massive statement of intent. Wolves have already impressed in their first season back in the Premier League.