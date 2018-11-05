Wolves preparing bid for Mbaye Diagne – Leeds United must act quickly

Kasimpasa striker Mbaye Diagne has revealed earlier this month that he is not looking to leave the club, despite talk of a January move to Leeds United.
The 27-year-old has been in good form with the Turkish club this season. Last season he finished with 12 goals in 17 games for Kasimpasa, and this season he has managed 11 goals in 10 games already.
Diagne is a prolific goalscorer and is playing at the peak of his form. Turkish Football recently that Leeds have been keeping tabs on Diagne ahead of a potential January move, but they have obstacles to overcome.
According to reports from Fanatik, Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers are showing keen interest in signing him in January.
Wolves have made a good start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo, but the Portuguese boss is looking to bolster his strike department in January. The report claims that Wolves are preparing a January bid for the striker, thought to be in the region of £8.5m.
Surely, Leeds need to move quickly to have any chance of signing him. However, given an option, the striker would obviously prefer a move to the Premier League.