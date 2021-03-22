Wolves plotting summer move for Lucas Ocampos

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing the Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for the Spanish outfit since joining them in 2019 and Wolves are looking to strengthen their attack with the signing of the Argentine international.





Ocampos can play across the front three and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Wolves attack alongside Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto. The 26-year-old has 7 goals and 4 assists to his name so far this season.

According to Football Insider, the player has three years left on his Sevilla contract and he has a release clause of £62 million.

Apparently, the Spanish club could sell him for much less because of the financial crisis due to the pandemic.

SL View: Upgrade on Adama Traore?

It will be interesting to see if Wolves are willing to pay big money to sign the Argentine international this summer.

The likes of Adama Traore have been quite underwhelming this season and Wolves should look to replace the Spaniard with Ocampos. Traore is an excellent dribbler but his decision making in the final third often lets him down. Ocampos on the other hand is much more efficient and he has more end product in his game.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and he has the quality to come in and make an immediate impact for the Molineux outfit next season.