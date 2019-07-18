Wolves’ offer for Wallace turned down

Wolves want to sign the Brazilian defender Wallace from Lazio this summer.
According to the Italian outlet Cittaceleste, the Premier League side have submitted a €6m offer for the 24-year-old.
However, Lazio are holding out for more and Nuno’s side will have to come back with an improved offer if they want to sign him.
Lazio want around €8m for the player this summer. The report adds that Jorge Mendes is trying to facilitate the transfer.
Wallace is not a key player for Lazio and he might be keen on the move. It will be interesting to see if Wolves are willing to pay up for his services now.
The Molineux outfit certainly have the financial means to pull this off.
Nuno could do with some defensive depth in his side and Wallace would be a good signing. He is still far away from his peak and the move to Wolves could help him fulfill his potential.
If Wolves really want to sign him, the extra €2m won’t bother them.
The Premier League side will have to deal with European football next season and they need a bigger squad.
Players like Wallace will add the necessary depth and quality to Nuno’s squad and help them tackle the fixture congestion next year.