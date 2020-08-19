Wolves negotiating the signing of Faouzi Ghoulam

Wolves have been linked with a move for the Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam.

The 28-year-old will be available for transfer this summer and according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Wolves are already negotiating the defender’s signing and Jorge Mendes is involved in the transfer.





It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can agree on a fee with Napoli for the player.

Prior to his injury, Ghoulam was a reliable defender and he could prove to be a superb addition to Nuno’s side.

Wolves defender Jonny picked up a long term injury recently and the Molineux outfit will have to bring in a replacement for the start of the new season.

Ghoulam has the quality and the experience to succeed in the Premier League and Wolves must sign him if he’s available for a reasonable price. Ghoulam’s contract with the Italian club expires in 2022.

The player is also in the peak of his career right now and he should be able to settle in and make an immediate impact at Molineux next season.

Wolves had an impressive season in the Premier League last year but they will be disappointed with the way they defended.

Nuno will know that his side needs to tighten up at the back in order to fight for Champions League football.

Signings like Ghoulam will be a step in the right direction for them.