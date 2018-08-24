Wolves must make Miguel Veloso move after Everton boss Marco Silva’s transfer comments

Last week Teamtalk reported that Premier League duo Everton and Wolves are showing interest in signing Miguel Veloso who is without a club having left Italian side Genoa earlier this month.
Despite the window being closed, Premier League clubs can sign players on free transfer, and it seemed both Marco Silva and Nuno Espirito Santo were looking to snap him up.
However, Silva has admitted in his recent press conference that Everton have done their transfer business and that he is not looking to sign any players this month.
“No. What we did in the summer, we achieved more in the last day, means we don’t need to go and see the free players in this moment,” said Silva when asked whether he would be looking to add any free agents.
It leaves the door ajar for Wolves to make a last-ditch move for the midfielder.
The 32-year-old is a vastly experienced player capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or as a natural central midfielder.
He has been capped 56 times for Portugal, so there’s no doubt about his quality. He regularly featured for Genoa last season, making 22 appearances in total, and would be a superb back-up option in the midfield for Nuno.
He is equally capable of playing as a centre-back or as a left-back when needed, and could be a utility player for Nuno Santo’s side. Veloso would improve Nuno’s star studded Wolves’ side and would add significant depth and quality.