Wolves must do everything to sign Salomon Rondon

Salomon Rondon is apparently interested in a move to Wolves.
Express and Star reported over the weekend that the Molineux club are keen to bring him in as competition for Raul Jimenez.
Rondon has been linked with Newcastle United as well but the Magpies have not paid his release clause yet.
Wolves are reportedly happy to pay his £16m release clause this summer.
If Nuno can pull it off, it could prove to be a superb signing for Wolves. They have already shown that they can be a handful going forward and Rondon’s arrival will only improve them.
Jimenez has had a very good season and a partnership with Rondon would give them one of the best attacks in the league. Especially with Jota alongside them.
Furthermore, with Europa League next season, Wolves need to add more depth and quality to the side.
Wolves must look to seal the transfer swiftly now. Other clubs will be keen on a player of Rondon’s calibre as well.
Signing Rondon for £16m would be a bargain and a transfer masterstroke.
Although he is 29, he would be a very good investment for Wolves. His playing style is not dependent on pace and therefore he should be able to perform at a high level for another 2-3 seasons.
The WBA striker 12 goals on loan at Newcastle this past season.