Wolves’ Matt Doherty not worried about facing Miguel Almiron

Wolves and Newcastle face each other in the Premier League this weekend.
Both teams will be desperate for the three points here and Matt Doherty isn’t too concerned about going up against Miguel Almiron.
The Paraguayan joined Newcastle United in a club record deal last month. He made a name for himself in the MLS and it will be interesting to see if he can make his mark in England now.
All eyes will be on the 24-year-old attacking midfielder if he gets a start against Nuno’s side. The midfielder bagged 22 goals and 20 assists during his last two seasons in America.
Doherty revealed that he hasn’t watched Almiron play and he doesn’t know about the player. He also added that Wolves will be able to cope with him because they have managed to do so against other quality players in the league so far.
He said: “I don’t know anything about him (Almiron),” the Republic of Ireland international told Birmingham Live.
“I don’t watch much of the MLS. We will have to watch clips but we have our own game and they will have to watch us. We watch clips and know what their strong points are and what their weaknesses are. Every manager probably does the same thing. He is playing for Newcastle so he is obviously a good player but in the Premier League there is many good players and you expect everybody to have something up their sleeve so I am sure we will be able to cope with it. I don’t go to ground that often…I don’t think we will be laying into him or anything like that. I’d rather be cuter.”
The Wolves full back has been in splendid form this season and he was a star of the show when the two sides met earlier this season. Doherty scored a winner at St James’ Park.
Newcastle will be wary about facing him again this week.