Wolves manager Nuno admits that his side needs to be better in attack

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that his side needs to be better in front of goal going forward.
After four games, last season’s Championship winners have picked up five points.
This is a moderate start considering that they are a newly promoted side.
However, some pundits are expecting Nuno’s charges to possibly challenge for a place on the top half of the standings this season.
They have been particularly impressive during their last two games and proved that they are ready for the Premier League.
After churning out an impressive 1-1 draw against reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City, they managed a 1-0 win over West Ham last weekend and this was their first League win of the 2018-19 season.
Next up for Wolves after the international break is a home fixture against Burnley.
They will be the favorites for this fixture.
Not only will they have a home ground advantage, Sean Dyche’s men are in poor form having only managed a point from their four games thus far.
Nuno believes that his side needs to be better in attack going forward.
As quoted by The Daily Star, he said: “Still we were not clinical enough. I think we still have a lot to improve in all aspects. The difficult part in the game is to create chances, then with the quality of the talent and the players we have, things will arrive naturally. But you still have to work and defend very much and stay organised all the time. Stay in the game and don’t make mistakes. Small details is what we are looking to improve.”