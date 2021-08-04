Wolves make £10m Divock Origi bid according to journalist

Wolverhampton Wanderers have submitted a £10 million bid for Liverpool striker Divock Origi according to claims from Ekrem Konur.

It is suggested that Wolves are £10 million short of the Reds’ asking price for the 26-year-old, however.

Bruno Lage is desperate to bring more top-class competition and cover for Raul Jimenez to Molineux.

It was made clear last season just how much the Black Country outfit rely on the Mexican.

Wolves chasing Origi

We covered a report from The Mirror yesterday suggesting that Wolves are interested in the Belgium international.

And now it seems as though that Black Country club have firmed up their interest.

Ekrem Konur claims that Wolves have lodged a £10 million bid to sign the former Lille forward:

So it seems as though Jurgen Klopp is demanding £20 million from any club that wishes to prise Origi away from Anfield.

The Belgian is far from prolific but he is a hard working attacker.

He always offers a threat in behind the opposition’s defence with his tireless running and he could actually be a very good partner for Jimenez.

The Liverpool attacker was once described as ‘world-class’ by Brendan Rodgers (The Times).

It is highly unlikely that Wolves will be willing to pay £20 million for Origi, however.

Perhaps a fee closer to £15 million would be a fairer price.

And with Klopp keen to freshen up his attacking options at Anfield, surely he will be prepared to sell Origi for that kid of fee this summer.

