Wolves looking to sign Stephane Bahoken

Wolves are interested in signing the Angers attacker Stephane Bahoken this summer.
According to a report from L’Equipe (translated by GFFN), the Premier League side have scheduled a meeting with Angers to discuss the transfer.
The 27-year-old is away on AFCON duty with Cameroon and the meeting will take place in Egypt.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves make their offer for the player in the coming weeks.
Bahoken has a contract with Angers until 2022 and he is unlikely to come at a bargain price. However, Wolves have the financial muscle to pull this off if they truly want him.
They could use some attacking depth and Bahoken would be a good addition. He managed to score 11 goals in all competitions for Angers this past season.
The powerful forward could be the ideal back up for Raul Jimenez. Furthermore, he can play in the wide areas as well.
Wolves will play in Europe next season and they will need more players to deal with the fixture congestion. Bringing in someone like Bahoken would certainly help them in the attack.
The player is thought to be a target for Leicester City as well.
He has been previously linked with the likes of Derby County, Swansea City, Aston Villa and newly-promoted Sheffield United.