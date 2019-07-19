Wolves looking to sign Patrick Cutrone

Wolves are interested in signing the AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone this summer.
According to Express and Star, the Premier League outfit are in advanced talks to sign the player and they are confident that a deal will be done in the coming days.
Nuno needs to add another attacker to his side and Cutrone would be a good signing.
He had a good first half of the season with Milan last year and if he can maintain some consistency, he could push Jimenez for the starting berth.
Cutrone has scored 27 goals for Milan in his last two seasons and he has a lot of potential.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves manage to get the deal done. They certainly have the financial resources to pull this off.
The report claims that the Italian giants are willing to sell the 21-year-old striker this summer. Milan are in need of funds to sign Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid.
Wolves will play in the Europa League next season and that means they will have a lot of fixtures to deal with. Nuno will need a bigger squad with more quality.
He won’t be able to start Jimenez every week and Cutrone could be a solid alternative. The move makes sense for them and they should look to wrap it up soon.
Cutrone would be better than rondon
— Tommy (@ThomasS33390355) July 19, 2019
Young very effective off the bench. Europa league experience. Could be a good back up for Jiminez n Jota
— Simon Masilo❤ (@SizorMasilo) July 18, 2019
All the yes’s 😍😍
— Thomas Mason 🐺 (@popodomtom) July 18, 2019
He’s obviously not lol he’s got a decent scoring record for AC Milan and he’s like 21 so he’s deffo not a Rafa mir
— 🔶◼️🔶 (@adamBriant1993) July 18, 2019
How reliable is this he would be class signing and would fit the mould of our type of players
— Matthew Dall (@mattwwfc13) July 18, 2019