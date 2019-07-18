Wolves looking to sign Pape Abou Cisse

Wolves are interested in signing the Senegal international Pape Abou Cisse this summer.
According to the Greek outlet SDNA, the Premier League side want to bring in the towering centre back as a partner for Boly and Coady.
Nuno wants to play in a 3-5-2 next season and he has identified Cisse as his third centre back.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.
There is no doubt that they could do with another centre back and Cisse could prove to be a good addition.
Wolves have been linked with the Lazio defender Wallace as well.
It is evident that Nuno is looking at centre backs and it remains to be seen who comes in through the door at Wolves.
The Premier League side have the finances to pull off these transfers. They are yet to sign a single player this summer apart from the permanent deals for Jimenez and Dendoncker.
Cisse has the physical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he has shown his quality with the national team as well.
The 6ft 5ins colossus will add a new dimension to Wolves’ defence next season.