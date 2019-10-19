Wolves looking to sign Franck Kessie

Wolves are looking to improve their squad in January and they have made a move for Franck Kessie.
The AC Milan midfielder has been linked with a Premier League move for a while now.
According to la Gazzetta dello Sport (translated by Calciomercato), the Premier League side have now made an offer for Kessie.
Wolves wanted to sign the player in the summer but the move never materialised. Milan have made a poor start to their season and Nuno is looking to take advantage of that and secure his target now.
It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Italian giants now.
Kessie would add presence and drive to Wolves’ midfield. He would be a solid partner for Neves and Moutinho.
The 22-year-old has done well for Milan this season but the Serie A side are thought to be considering Wolves’ offer for him.
Wolves want to do well in the Europa League as well and they need more depth for that. Bringing in players like Kessie will be ideal for them.
It would certainly improve their overall quality and add depth to the side.
Kessie might be tempted to make the step up to the Premier League as well.