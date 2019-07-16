Wolves looking to sign Brazilian defender Wallace

Wolves have been linked with a move for the Brazilian defender Wallace.
According to Birmingham Mail, Lazio are ready to sell the player this summer and he could be available for a fee of around €6m.
Despite failing to impress at the Italian club, Wallace is a good player who would prove to be a bargain at that price. It will be interesting to see if Wolves make their move for the 24-year-old in the coming weeks.
The Brazilian is a Jorge Mendes client and it could be an advantage for Wolves. The Premier League club have a great understanding with the Portuguese super-agent.
Nuno could use some depth in his defence and Wallace would be ideal. He is yet to reach his peak and a change of scenery could help him rediscover his form.
The likes of Hause have left the club and Wolves need to bring in replacements.
Wolves could help him fulfill his potential. It shouldn’t be too hard to convince the player.
The chance to play for a Premier League club is hard to turn down and Wallace is clearly not a key player at Lazio.
He could do with a move to freshen things up right now.