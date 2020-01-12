Wolves linked with a move for Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar has been linked with a move to the Premier League this month.
Initially, the player was linked with London clubs Spurs and Chelsea. However, Mundo Deportivo (translated by Sportwitness)believe that Wolves might be a destination for the playmaker as well.
Atletico Madrid are prepared to cash in on the player and Wolves’ ties with Jorge Mendes could help them seal the deal.
Lemar has failed to live up to the expectations at Atletico and it will be interesting to see how he does in the Premier League.
Wolves could certainly use a playmaker like him but the Frenchman will have to improve a lot.
There is no doubt that Lemar is highly talented and he could be a star in the Premier League if he manages to regain his confidence and sharpness.
This could be a good time to snap him up for a reasonable price for Wolves.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.
As per the report, the Spanish club will be looking to recoup a good percentage of the €70m they paid for his services.
They might have to lower their demands for the move to go through.
The 24-year-old has failed to score a single goal in his 21 appearances for Atletico so far this season.