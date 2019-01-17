Wolves linked with a move for Napoli’s Amadou Diawara

Wolves are trying to sign the highly rated Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara.
According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato (story translated by SportWitness), Jorge Mendes has made a bid on behalf of the Premier League side but the player has refused the move.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves make a move for another midfielder now.
Diawara is a top quality talent and he would have been a cracking signing for Nuno Espirito Santo.
The Napoli man has not played regularly this season and that is why he is being linked with moves away from the club.
The 21-year-old midfield powerhouse has been a squad player under Carlo Ancelotti and he has started just seven games for the Italian giants so far.
Diawara could have been the ideal partner for Ruben Neves at the heart of Wolves’ midfield.
Wolves have done well in the Premier League so far and if they can finish the season strongly they should make a move for the player in the summer once again.
A talent like Diawara could transform the side and Wolves have the financial muscle to pull off the move as well.